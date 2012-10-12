DAKAR Oct 12 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Friday that Canada wants a growing relationship
with China, but that investments must be scrutinized from a
national security perspective.
Ottawa has indicated strongly that it would exclude Chinese
telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Lrd from
helping to build a secure Canadian government communications
network because of possible security risks.
"We will ensure as a government that we have not only a
growing relationship with China but a relationship with China
that is in Canada's best interests," Harper said on a visit to
Dakar, Senegal. "And of course (...) there's a national security
dimension to this relationship, in fact to all our activities,
that we take very seriously."
(Reporting by Joe Penney; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing
by David Lewis)