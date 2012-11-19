* Harper says state-owned bodies "different kind of player"
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Nov 19 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper signaled on Monday his government will treat state-owned
enterprises differently than private-sector companies when it
decides whether to approve foreign investments in Canada.
Ottawa is currently evaluating a $15.1 billion bid by
China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd to take over Canadian
oil producer Nexen Inc as well as a $5.2
billion proposal by Malaysia's Petronas to buy
Progress Resources Energy Corp. Decisions are expected
in the next few weeks.
At about the same time as those announcements are made, the
Conservative government plans to set out a broad policy
framework on direct foreign investment, although it already
introduced some guidelines for investments by state-owned
enterprises in 2007. The guidelines refer to the market
orientation and corporate governance of foreign buyers.
"We created guidelines specifically for state-owned
enterprises because - yes - state-owned enterprises represent a
different kind of player and obviously those are some of the
issues that are before us today," Harper said in a
question-and-answer session at the Canadian American Business
Council.
Shares of Nexen and Progress Energy continued edging lower
following the remarks, against a 1.8 percent rise in the Toronto
Stock Exchange's energy sector.
The government is expected to decide on the two bids and lay
out its new framework by Dec. 10, its deadline for deciding on
the Nexen bid.
Former Canadian Industry Minister Jim Prentice, now a
banker, told reporters after speaking at the business forum that
it is critical for Canada to keep in mind the need for market
access in the Asia Pacific.
"It's a watershed in the sense that we need to be mindful
that what we're trying to do is build out a strategic
partnership with China, and access to other markets as well," he
said.
"It's clear for me from the work that I do internationally
that people are watching to see how that plays out. The PM's
(prime minister's) emphasis on doing this right, taking the time
to do it, is important."
Nexen shares closed 1.8 percent lower at C$25.32 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange and down 0.7 percent at $25.42 in New
York, compared with CNOOC's bid of $27.50. Progress shares ended
1.9 percent lower at C$20.05. The Petronas bid is C$22.50 a
share.