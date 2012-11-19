TORONTO Nov 19 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Monday that state-owned enterprises are different
from publicly traded companies when it comes to foreign
investment in the country's energy sector.
"We created guidelines specifically for state-owned
enterprises because, yes, state-owned enterprises represent a
different kind of player and obviously those are some of the
issues that are before us today and beyond that ... I'm not
planning to make any announcements," Harper told a business
forum in Ottawa.
Shares of Canadian takeover targets Nexen Inc and
Progress Energy Resources both edged lower following
the remarks.