OTTAWA, Feb 7 Prime Minister Stephen Harper, an
avid hockey fan, has juggled running the Canadian government
with 15-minute daily writing sessions to finish a book on the
history of ice hockey.
His publisher said Thursday that the book, still untitled,
about Canada's most popular sport will appear in bookstores in
November. It draws on archives, early hockey histories and old
newspapers to paint a picture of hockey at the turn of the 20th
century, publisher Simon & Schuster said.
Harper, who worked on the book in 15-minute bursts most
evenings and is an avid hockey fan, said he had enjoyed
conducting the research on hockey, which is Canada's most
popular sport.
"The early days of professional hockey featured outsized
personalities who fought pitched battles to shape the game we
know and love today," he said in a statement from the publisher.
"Writing this book has taught me a lot about hockey and a
great deal more about Canada. I hope all who read the book enjoy
it as much as I enjoyed the experience of writing it."
According to media reports, Harper is not using a ghost
writer and has been studiously researching his subject. He is a
member of the Society for International Hockey Research.
While Harper has had tried not to show favoritism for any
one team, he has admitted his first love is the Toronto Maple
Leafs, which last won the Stanley Cup in 1967.
Harper's royalties will go to the Military Families Fund,
which provides emergency help for military families.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)