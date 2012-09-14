* PM hopes for balanced budget by October 2015 election
* Plans for gradual reduction in deficit
* He says economic uncertainty is "the new norm"
OTTAWA, Sept 13 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Thursday he hoped to balance the federal budget
before the next election in October 2015 but his top priority
was to make sure the economy continued to grow.
"We have to go on financial circumstances. Look, I want the
budget to be balanced and that's a goal in this Parliament. But
our first objective is not balancing the budget, our first
objective is to make sure the Canadian economy keeps growing,"
he said in an interview on Sun News Network's "Byline with Brian
Lilley" program.
"In my judgment, a gradual reduction in the deficit is the
way to go if that can be managed, and I think it can be managed,
so that's the route that we'll continue on."
The most recent federal budget set a target to bring the
budget into surplus in the fiscal year that starts on April 1,
2015.
He estimated that the deficit is currently C$24 billion to
C$25 billion ($24.7 billion to $25.8 billion), which is
relatively tiny by comparison with the U.S. federal deficit but
still quite large by fiscally conservative Canadian standards.
The prime minister, interviewed in his office, said that
while he had expected the recovery would be slow, he had not
seen the high level of uncertainty, stemming largely from
Europe's intractable economic difficulties and the U.S. "fiscal
cliff" approaching at the end of this year.
The fiscal cliff refers to tough legislative decisions that
must be made in Washington on whether to extend expiring low
tax rates or make deep spending reductions that could pinch
economic growth.
"I'm sort of coming, and I think many Canadians are coming,
to see a lot of this uncertainty as the new norm," he said,
adding that Canadians should not fret too much about
week-to-week uncertainties in other countries over which Canada
had limited control.
"We have to make sure that we just look past and beyond
these troubles and position Canada well for the very radically
changed economy we see emerging in the future."
Harper has put a high priority on expanding trade and
improving relations with faster-growing areas, especially Asia,
in light of expectations of only tepid growth in traditional
markets in the United States and Europe.