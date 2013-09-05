OTTAWA, Sept 5 Canada could scrap a C$5 billion
($4.8 billion) deal to buy maritime helicopters from United
Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit, the government
indicated on Thursday.
The contract has been plagued by delays and problems.
"The government is considering other options for the
maritime helicopter project," a spokeswoman for federal Public
Works Minister Diane Finley said in an e-mailed statement.
"We are conducting an analysis of price and availability of
other aircrafts manufactured by other vendors."
Canada signed the contract in 2004 for 28 of Sikorsky's
Cyclone helicopters, the first of which was supposed to be
delivered by early 2009.
The firm, which has so far provided just a handful of
Cyclones for training purposes, said earlier this year that some
of the delays were caused by major modifications requested by
Canada.
Finley's statement made clear Canada had yet to take a final
decision on what it will do. Ottawa has already fined Sikorsky
almost C$90 million for failure to meet its obligations.
The helicopters are due to replace Canada's creaking fleet
of Sea Kings, which first came into service some 50 years ago.
A spokesman for Sikorsky said he could not immediately
comment.