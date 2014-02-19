WINNIPEG Manitoba/CHICAGO Feb 19 The Canadian
Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting tests to see if
contaminated animal feed helped spread the piglet-killing
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) across several Canadian
provinces.
The government agency said on Tuesday that testing has
determined the virus was present in samples of U.S.-origin
plasma obtained at the third-party manufacturer for Grand Valley
Fortifiers, a livestock feed company based in the province of
Ontario.
The plasma was used as an ingredient in the company's feed
pellets, which Grand Valley recalled on Feb. 9. But CFIA said
further testing will be done to assess whether the feed pellets
are capable of causing the disease in piglets, with results
expected in days.
Grand Valley said it decided to recall the feed products
after a Kansas State University swine specialist team posted
research recommending replacing porcine-based products in diets,
removing all animal proteins except milk from diets, and testing
porcine feed products.
"We believed the most prudent approach, given the
information we had, was to inform customers to stop feeding
those products, and to recall them, out of an abundance of
caution and a desire to protect our customers' businesses,"
Grand Valley Chief Executive Ian Ross said in an interview.
PEDv causes diarrhea, vomiting and severe dehydration in
hogs.
The virus, which has killed between 1 million and 4 million
pigs in the United States since April 2013, was first detected
on a Canadian farm on January 22. It has now been confirmed on
16 farms in Ontario, as well as in Manitoba and Prince Edward
Island.
The virus, which is already established in Europe and Asia,
poses no threat to humans and is not a food safety risk,
according to the Canadian Swine Health Board.
Manitoba-based Landmark Feeds, owned by Nutreco NV
of the Netherlands, said last week it will now only use
Canadian-manufactured sources of spray-dried plasma in piglet
feed until the situation is clarified.