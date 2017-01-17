(Adds comments from housing minister)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER Jan 16 First-time home buyers in
British Columbia, home to Canada's most expensive real estate
market, started applying in small numbers for loans from the
provincial government on Monday under a program it says will
make ownership more affordable.
The Western Canadian province last month unveiled a plan to
provide 25-year loans of up to C$37,500 ($28,480) to qualifying
buyers to help with their first down payment. The loans are
interest-free and require no repayment in the first five years.
British Columbia has said it would make available about
C$703 million over the next three years to help an estimated
42,000 British Columbians buy their first home.
Twenty-nine applications were submitted and eight already
been approved, Rich Coleman, British Columbia's minister
responsible for housing, said.
The program has been criticized by economists and academics
who say it will pile debt onto already financially stretched
residents and raise home prices in a region where a supply
shortage is the real problem.
Some have said the plan, launched four months before a
provincial election, is politically motivated.
"If this program does anything, the only thing it can do is
increase demand. It can't increase supply. That puts upward
pressure on prices and ultimately harms affordability," said
Joshua Gottlieb, an assistant professor of economics at the
University of British Columbia.
Coleman said the number of people expected to apply for
loans was small compared to the number of homes bought and sold
in British Columbia annually. "This is not going to fuel the
market," he told reporters.
The provincial government and Vancouver's municipal
government have taken several steps in recent months aimed at
cooling the red-hot housing market. Prices for a typical
single-family home in British Columbia's biggest city surged 19
percent last year to nearly C$1.5 million.
Most notable was a 15 percent tax introduced in August by
the province on house purchases by foreigners in Vancouver after
many residents and housing advocates complained that
international buyers, especially from China, were driving up
prices.
The tax has damped sales and led some real estate agents to
forecast near double-digit percentage declines this year in
prices, which until now have remained resilient.
For prices to become more affordable, however, supply needs
to be increased, Gottlieb said.
"The city government should make it much easier to increase
density. And the provincial government should pressure the city
to do that," he said.
($1 = 1.3167 Canadian dollars)
