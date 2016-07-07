* Average investment by foreign buyer C$1,157,000
TORONTO, July 7 British Columbia said foreign
buyers were spending significantly more on homes in the province
than Canadians, potentially strengthening the argument for
further measures to curb the activity of overseas investors.
The western Canadian province said on Thursday 3.3 percent
of home sales involved foreign buyers between June 10-29 and the
average investment in a property by a foreign national was
C$1,157,000, significantly higher than the C$735,000 average
investment by a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.
"The disparity between the average price of a transaction
involving a citizen or a permanent resident and the average
price being paid by a foreign national purchasing is something
we're clearly zeroing in on to examine and analyze," Finance
Minister Michael de Jong told reporters.
The data was the first to be published as part of a new plan
requiring that real estate buyers who are not Canadian citizens
or permanent residents identify their country of citizenship.
The role of foreign buyers has become a sensitive issue in
the province, particularly in Vancouver which is Canada's most
expensive property market. Many residents believe foreign
buyers, especially from China, are driving price rises and
hurting affordability, but until now there has been little hard
data to back that up.
De Jong said the publication of the data had demonstrated
the level of influence that foreign buyers are having.
"It is real, it is actual, it is factual and it is beyond
conjecture... I attach importance to the data and we're going to
approach it with an open mind," he said.
The province announced in February new measures aimed at
tackling its red hot real estate markets, including adding a
higher tier to the property transfer tax as well as the plans to
collect citizenship data from home buyers.
De Jong said the province intended to publish the data
monthly.
