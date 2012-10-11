Oct 11 A national database which estimates the
worth of houses may contain errors that have fueled inflation in
the Canadian property market, where a steady rise in home prices
has fanned fears of a bubble, a newspaper reported.
Banks, appraisers and mortgage insurers are increasingly
concerned about the database, run by the nation's biggest
mortgage insurer, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, the Globe
and Mail said in a report on its website late Wednesday.
Home prices have soared in Canada, raising concerns of a
market crash, and making the housing market a key risk to the
country's financial outlook.
Statistics Canada data shows that new home prices in Canada
were up 0.2 percent in August for a 17th straight month-on-month
increase. August prices were up 2.4 percent from a year ago.
Dubbed Emili, the automated system uses data, such as from
the recent sale of nearby homes, to set values, without having
an appraiser sent to the address. The potential margin of error
in making these calculations could cause problems for
homebuyers, homeowners and banks, the paper said.
The report cited federal documents containing confidential
statements from industry players, which indicated the data is
flawed and has driven up home prices, the Globe and Mail said.
Those documents were part of a review by the federal banking
regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions, to see if Canada's mortgage lending rules had to
be tightened, the paper said.
In June, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty announced stricter
rules on lending in a bid to cool the housing market.
Lenders are relying too much on the database, which was
introduced by the CMHC in 1996 to help banks determine how much
money can be lent for a residential property, the paper said.
(Reporting by S. John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)