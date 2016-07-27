(Adds details from report, background)
OTTAWA, July 27 Canada's housing market is
showing strong signs of overvaluation as prices have surged, the
federal housing agency said on Wednesday, becoming the latest
authority to voice concern about the country's multi-year
property boom.
Canadian home prices have soared in the years since the 2008
financial crisis, boosted by record-low borrowing costs.
A more recent ramp up in the Toronto and Vancouver markets
has raised concerns among policymakers, prompting the creation
of a government working group and a new British Columbia tax on
foreign buyers.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), which
advises the federal government, said on Wednesday in its
third-quarter report that evidence of problematic conditions in
the national market has increased to moderate from weak in its
previous report.
The agency noted real prices increased by 14 percent between
the first quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of this year.
That compares to a 9 percent increase between the end of 2014
and the end of 2015.
"House prices across Canada remain higher than levels
consistent with personal disposable income, population growth
and other fundamental factors," the report said.
However, it noted price acceleration was concentrated in
Toronto and Vancouver. Excluding the two major cities, annual
price growth in Canada would have been just 5.9 percent as of
the first quarter, CMHC said.
If price acceleration continues and expands, the level of
evidence of problematic conditions will likely be raised to high
in its next report, the agency said.
It continued to rate the hot markets of Vancouver and
Toronto as having strong evidence of overvaluation, along with
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Hamilton, Ontario; and Quebec City.
For Vancouver, where lofty prices have been partly blamed on
overseas buyers, CMHC's overall assessment of potential problems
was also bumped up to strong.
Prices for single-detached homes in Vancouver continue to be
at levels higher than what the economy and demographics would
suggest, while high levels of sales and minimal increases in new
listings have made for tight market conditions, the report said.
British Columbia earlier this week introduced a 15 percent
property transfer tax on foreign real estate buyers in Vancouver
in an effort to address affordability issues in the city.
