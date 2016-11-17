OTTAWA Nov 17 The capital holdings of Canada's
federal housing agency would remain sufficient in a number of
extreme scenarios, including a sudden increase in interest rates
and a U.S.-style housing correction, the agency said on
Thursday.
In the results of its 2016 stress tests, the Canada Mortgage
and Housing Corp (CMHC) said it looked at five hypothetical
scenarios and what effect they would have over the next five
years.
In none of the cases did CMHC's ratio of available capital
to required capital fall below the level where an insurance
company would no longer be allowed to write new business, or to
a level that would indicate insolvency.
The same was true when the scenarios were analyzed under
new minimum capital test rules which will be implemented at the
start of next year and incorporate factors such as credit score
and outstanding loan balance.
CMHC, which is responsible for insuring the bulk of Canadian
mortgages issued by banks and other big lenders, follows stress
test guidance set by the financial institutions regulator.
The scenarios were similar to stress tests conducted last
year, with the addition of a "reverse stress test" scenario
where a sudden increase in interest rates leads to higher
borrowing costs, causing Canadian home prices to fall 30 percent
and the failure of a financial institution.
In that case, CMHC would see a cumulative net loss of C$1.1
billion ($820.16 million) in its insurance business over the
five years, though its minimum capital test ratio would stand at
262 percent under current standards. A level below zero
indicates insolvency.
In the case of a U.S.-style housing correction where
unemployment rises to 12 percent and home prices drop 30
percent, CMHC would see a loss of C$2.1 billion with a capital
ratio at 286 percent.
The scenarios should not be considered a prediction or
forecast, CMHC said.
Years of low interest rates since the global financial
crisis have boosted Canada's housing market, which some fear is
overheating, particularly in the major cities of Vancouver and
Toronto.
CMHC said last month there was strong evidence that many of
the country's housing markets are overvalued, though it expects
activity to cool over the next two years.
($1 = 1.3412 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)