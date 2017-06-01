TORONTO, June 1 Canadians will continue to
struggle to afford new homes unless more is done to address
supply issues as economic growth and new immigrants ramp up
demand for homes, the country's housing agency chief said on
Thursday.
Canadian authorities have taken a number of measures to try
to cool rampant housing markets, particularly in the cities of
Vancouver and Toronto, which has seen a 33 percent price rise in
the past year. The increases have raised concerns many Canadians
have been priced out of the market.
"Canada's housing affordability challenge will only get
worse without more and faster supply," Canada Mortgage and
Housing Corp (CMHC) Chief Executive Evan Siddall said in a
speech in Toronto.
"Urbanization is a global trend and Canada’s embrace of
immigrants will add to the future need for housing, particularly
in our cities," he added.
Canada's Liberal government has said it plans to invest
C$11.2 billion ($8.3 billion) in new housing over the next 11
years.
($1 = 1.3483 Canadian dollars)
