OTTAWA May 18 Canadian home sales and new
construction will likely dip by 2017 even as prices broadly rise
in a market where regional differences will continue to play
out, the country's federal housing agency predicted on
Wednesday.
Canada's housing market has been robust in the years since
the financial crisis, partly boosted by low interest rates. But
the drop in oil prices has led to divergences as
commodity-sensitive regions slow and major cities such as
Toronto and Vancouver accelerate.
That trend is expected to continue, with slower growth in
the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland to be
partly offset by stronger activity in British Columbia and
Ontario, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation said in
its spring report.
Although the CMHC revised its forecast for housing starts
slightly higher to an annual range of 181,300 to 192,300 units
in 2016, that still marks a slowdown from 195,535 starts last
year. The report sees starts falling further in 2017 to between
172,600 and 183,000.
Resales are expected to rise to 501,700 to 525,400 this year
as the Canadian economy recovers, but are seen falling to the
lower range of 485,500 to 508,400 in 2017.
But the average resale price is forecast to rise to between
C$474,200 ($365,386) and C$495,800 this year and C$479,300 to
C$501,100 next year. That is well above 2015's average price of
C$442,999.
Average home prices in British Columbia and Ontario are seen
as continuing to outpace the national average. Although expected
price gains this year are being led by more sales of expensive
single-detached homes, CMHC expects to see fewer high-end sales
and more sales of moderately priced homes in 2017.
($1 = C$1.2978)
