(Adds details about absorption rate, project size)
OTTAWA, July 19 Most Toronto condominium
projects do not begin construction until 70 percent of units are
sold, curbing the risk of speculation, Canada's housing agency
said on Tuesday in a report that suggested overbuilding fears
may be overdone.
A prolonged Canadian housing market boom, particularly in
the two major markets of Toronto and Vancouver, has sparked
fears of a bubble. Condo construction has jumped in both cities
to meet the demand of buyers priced out of more expensive
detached homes.
But the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp report noted 79
percent of projects begin construction after reaching 70 percent
presale threshold, and that current unsold inventory is largely
concentrated in downtown Toronto and the suburb of Markham,
where condo markets are more active.
"Inventory management therefore continues to be necessary to
make sure that condominium units currently under construction do
not remain unsold upon completion," the report said.
The CMHC, which has played down the likelihood of a national
bubble while flagging what it sees as overbuilding and
overvaluation in some cities, said condos account for about 50
percent of residential construction in Toronto.
Some 43,860 units were under construction across Toronto in
the first quarter of 2016, and 1,373 units were completed and
unsold. The unabsorbed inventory rate was 5.8 percent, the
lowest level in the past two years.
"The current inventory level is low compared to the highs
witnessed during the early 1990s and has eased from a slight
increase in 2015," the report noted.
Toronto's last housing bubble burst in the late 1980s,
fueled by huge speculative investment in the condo market, but
the CMHC said the same risks were not seen in the current
market.
It said more conservative underwriting by most lenders have
increased pre-sales to the 70 percent threshold.
Still, some speculation was occurring, either in small
projects, in projects by large-scale reputable developers who
have more equity available, or in multi-phase projects with high
or full absorption in their early phases, it said.
The average absorption rate in Toronto was unchanged at 94
percent, while the average project size has increased to 280
units in the first quarter of 2016 from 205 units in the first
quarter of 2014, the report showed.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)