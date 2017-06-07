OTTAWA, June 7 Canadians are borrowing against
their homes in increasing numbers and many are not making
regular payments against the principal, adding financial stress
to households already carrying a record level of debt, a
consumer agency warned on Wednesday.
The number of households that have taken a home equity line
of credit (HELOC) on top of their mortgage has soared nearly 40
percent since 2011, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada said
in a report that stoked concerns about consumer debt linked to
Canada's slowing housing market.
"At a time when consumers are carrying record amounts of
debt, the persistence of HELOC debt may add stress to the
financial well-being of Canadian households," the agency's
commissioner, Lucie Tedesco, said in a statement.
"HELOCs may lead Canadians to use their homes as ATMs,
making it easier for them to borrow more than they can afford,"
she added.
Outstanding HELOC balances reached C$211 billion ($156.2
billion)in 2016, according to the report. There are about three
million HELOC accounts in Canada, with an average outstanding
balance of C$70,000.
Canada's debt-to-income ratio has risen to record levels in
recent quarters to levels surpassing those seen in the United
States prior to the 2008-09 housing crash, and policymakers have
repeatedly warned that households are vulnerable to an
unforeseen event or economic shock.
The report by the consumer agency showed some 40 percent of
consumers do not make regular payments toward their HELOC
principal, and most consumer do not repay their HELOC in full
until they sell their home.
It said banks and other lenders are increasingly offering
readvanceable mortgages, which combine term mortgages with
HELOCs and other credit products, to customers. The complexity
and risks of such products are often not well understood by
indebted consumers, the agency said.
"Banks reported to FCAC that a readvanceable mortgage is now
the default option offered to credit-worthy mortgage customers
with down payments of at least 20 percent," the report noted.
Canada's long housing boom and double-digit price gains in
cities like Toronto and Vancouver have led to fears of a housing
bubble. But the country's big banks and federal policymakers
have often said Canada does not have much of a subprime mortgage
market or the kind of innovative credit products that came back
to haunt borrowers in the U.S. housing crash.
($1 = 1.3513 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, editing by G Crosse)