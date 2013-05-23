OTTAWA May 22 The Canadian government is
examining the role of the federal housing agency in providing
insurance for mortgage portfolios held by banks, Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
Under Flaherty's watch, the Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corporation (CMHC), a federal government agency, has come under
closer regulatory scrutiny and its insurance business has been
curtailed.
"I do have concerns about CMHC and have had them for some
time," Flaherty told a committee of Canadian Senate committee.
In Canada, high-risk mortgages - where the borrower has paid
less than a 20-percent down payment on a home - are required to
have insurance which is provided by CMHC.
But Flaherty is turning his attention to CMHC's role in
selling insurance to banks to cover portfolios of mortgages that
do not otherwise require insurance because the home buyer has
made a bigger down payment.
"We're going to continue monitoring CMHC very closely ...
They still insure what are called portfolio residential
mortgages ... We're looking into that as well," he said.
Flaherty, a Conservative, has tightened mortgage rules four
times since 2008 to curb record-high consumer debt levels and to
cool Canada's red-hot housing market - it has softened since
mid-2012 and household debt-to-income ratio appears to have
stabilized.
The banking regulator earlier this month said it was talking
to the country's banks about issues related to their mortgage
portfolios, particularly regarding uninsured mortgages of more
than 25 years.
"We are working to determine the desirability of some
changes given current conditions in housing markets and recent
trends in household indebtedness," OSFI spokesman Brock Kruger
said on May 13.
Flaherty said Canada would have had a housing bubble had he
not intervened and he welcomed signs of softening in the
worrisome condominium market, where too many units had been
built and prices had soared.
But the finance minister said he's not letting down his
guard yet because interest rates are likely to remain low for
some time, tempting Canadians to take on more debt.
"The governor of the Bank (of Canada) has indicated that the
policy rate of the bank is not likely to change for some time so
this is a persisting problem," he said.