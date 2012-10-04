WHITBY, Ontario Oct 4 Pressures in the Toronto
and Vancouver housing markets are moderating, Canadian Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday, and he indicated he saw
neither a housing bubble nor a hard landing for the country's
property market.
"I don't think there is a bubble, or a danger of a bubble in
Toronto and Vancouver. I'm actually comfortable with the fact
that we've seen some moderation in pressures in that market,
both of those markets and across the country," Flaherty told
reporters.
"I hope the market will discipline itself ... Some
modification is better than having some sort of hard landing."