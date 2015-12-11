(Adds comments from finance minister, economist and analysts;
adds details of program, background)
By Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Dec 11 Canada's newly elected Liberal
government said on Friday it would force people who want to buy
more expensive homes to provide a bigger down payment, in a bid
to cool parts of a hot housing market some fear is developing
into a bubble.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he was acting to contain
risks in Toronto and Vancouver, where prices have continued to
surge even as an oil price slump and a mild recession in the
first half of the year slowed activity elsewhere.
"We are not fearing anything in particular," he said. "We're
just trying to make sure that we prudently look at areas of the
market that present some potential risks."
The new measures would require buyers who need
government-insured mortgages to make down payments of up to 7.5
percent on homes worth C$500,000 ($365,000) to C$1 million, up
from the current 5 percent.
Economists said the down payment and other changes would
have limited impact. The new measures will affect only 1 percent
of new insured mortgages nationally, 4 percent in the Toronto
area and 6 percent in the Vancouver area, a government spokesman
said.
And they will not touch homes worth more than C$1 million,
since 20 percent down payments are already required. The average
price of a detached home in downtown Toronto in November was
C$1.02 million, though condos were C$415,316.
"This will have a minor impact on the banks but a bigger
impact on unconventional lenders," said Colin Cieszynski, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
CIBC economist Nick Exarhos noted that while the intent is
not to cool slowing markets, it could still hit Calgary,
headquarters for many companies hit by weak oil prices.
With more prudent lending requirements, Canada escaped the
U.S. housing crash of 2007 that triggered the global financial
crisis. But low borrowing costs have fueled a post-crisis
housing boom and sent household debt as a percentage of income
to record levels.
The Bank of Canada, which cut interest rates twice this year
to counter the effect of cheap oil, has acknowledged the risks
of rising household debt. But it has insisted macroprudential
measures such as Morneau's would be a more effective tool to
deal with the housing issue than tighter monetary policy.
Morneau's move gives the Bank of Canada more latitude to
keep interest rates low for longer, said Royal Bank of Canada
senior economist Robert Hogue.
($1 = 1.3697 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and John
Tilak and Andrea Hopkins in Toronto; Editing by James Dalgleish
and Diane Craft)