OTTAWA, June 16 Canada needs to take measures to ensure more people can afford housing at a time when prices are rising, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, but gave no details.

Canadian governments have tightened housing regulations five times since 2008. Trudeau is facing calls for his Liberal government to do more amid concerns that markets such as Vancouver and Toronto are becoming overvalued. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)