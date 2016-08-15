(Adds details from report, background, analyst comment)
OTTAWA Aug 15 Sales of existing Canadian homes
fell for the third month in a row in July, data showed on
Monday, as fewer homes changed hands in Vancouver and elsewhere
in British Columbia, some of the hottest markets in the country.
Still, home prices kept rising, the report from the Canadian
Real Estate Association (CREA) said, lifted by a surge in prices
in Vancouver and Toronto.
Seasonally-adjusted home sales declined 1.3 percent in July
from June. Sales were down in just over half of all markets last
month, led by the Greater Vancouver area and the Fraser Valley
in British Columbia. Sales in the two regions have tumbled by
21.5 percent and 28.8 percent respectively since peaking in
February, the industry group said.
The decline in sales in July even as prices rise in those
areas suggests sales are muted by a lack of inventory and their
increasing unaffordability, said CREA's chief economist Gregory
Klump.
Canada's housing market has run hot in the years since the
global financial crisis, supported in part by cheap borrowing
costs. But the market has become fragmented with activity in
regions with economies dependent on the oil business slowing as
the major cities of Toronto and Vancouver accelerate.
"It's still a two-horse race in the Canadian housing market
if you lump in the areas surrounding Vancouver and Toronto,"
Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in
a note.
Vancouver earlier this month imposed a tax on purchases of
homes by foreign buyers to try to make the market more
affordable for locals and to alleviate concerns that its market
is becoming overheated.
Klump said it will take some time before the effect of the
tax will be seen on sales and prices, though he noted it will
not increase the supply of homes in the short term.
National actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down
2.9 percent from July 2015.
Home prices jumped 14.3 percent on a yearly basis, making
for the biggest gain since November 2006. Greater Vancouver
racked up a 32.6 percent gain, while Toronto was up 16.7
percent.
The Bank of Canada has warned of the possibility of
speculation in the two cities.
The number of new listings rose 1.2 percent, helping the
sales-to-new listings ratio ease to 61.6 percent after hitting a
peak of 65.3 percent in May.
