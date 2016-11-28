BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
VANCOUVER Nov 28 Canada's banking regulator warned on Monday that lenders could face significant losses if housing markets turn and emphasized the need for stringent underwriting practices.
"Sound underwriting has always been important, but it has never been more important than it is now," the Superintendent of Financial Institutions told a conference for mortgage professionals in Vancouver.
"Everyone involved in mortgage origination in Canada has a role to play in supporting the sound underwriting practices that OSFI requires of federally regulated lenders and mortgage insurers," he added.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.