* Says correction could result in significant losses
* Watchdog "alive" to threat from alternative lenders
* Says banks could be required to hold more capital
(Adds comments by bank regulator, adds TORONTO to dateline)
By Nicole Mordant and Matt Scuffham
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, Nov 28 Canada's banking
regulator on Monday urged everyone in the country's mortgage
industry to support tougher lending rules, warning lenders could
face big losses if overheating housing markets turn.
Canada's banks and other lenders are facing intense scrutiny
of their underwriting practices as authorities try to tackle the
potential threat of a housing bubble in Vancouver and Toronto,
where prices have soared, and a number of measures have been
taken to help cool markets.
Speaking to a conference of mortgage professionals in
Vancouver, Jeremy Rudin, the superintendent of financial
institutions, said a pronounced or prolonged economic downturn
could result in a "meaningful housing price correction" and
translate into "significant losses" for lenders.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
(OSFI) said in July it was tightening oversight of mortgage
lending and that it would scrutinize lenders' practices for
income verification, higher-risk loans, debt service ratios,
loan-to-value ratios and risk appetite.
"Sound underwriting has always been important, but it has
never been more important than it is now. Everyone involved in
mortgage origination in Canada has a role to play in supporting
the sound underwriting practices that OSFI requires of federally
regulated lenders and mortgage insurers," he said.
Speaking to reporters after his speech, Rudin emphasized the
regulator was aware of the potential threat presented by
nonregulated entities, which are not subject to the same
stringent rules as the country's biggest lenders. He said the
agency was monitoring how regulated lenders might be affected.
"We're very alive to this in general and we also draw on our
experience leading up to the financial crisis where non
prudentially regulated lending was definitely having an impact
on underwriting standards in the prudentially regulated sphere.
We're very aware of that possibility," he said.
The government is considering changes to the way mortgages
are insured in Canada, with banks potentially taking on a
greater share of the risk and relying less on the federal
government to backstop loans. Rudin said that could result in
higher capital requirements.
"If the government institutes risk-sharing such that
federally regulated lenders will be exposed to loss on
high-ratio loans, we will need to adjust the capital
requirements accordingly," he said.
