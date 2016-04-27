OTTAWA, April 27 The housing markets of many of
Canada's major cities show signs of being overvalued, including
in Toronto and Vancouver, where prices have continued to climb,
the country's federal housing agency said on Wednesday.
Canada's housing market has seen strong growth in the years
since the financial crisis, supported in part by low interest
rates. But in the past year, the market has fragmented, with
resource-sensitive regions slowing, the major cities of
Vancouver and Toronto accelerating and much of the rest of the
country plodding along.
In Vancouver, one of the hottest markets, there is strong
evidence of overvaluation as inventories of new and existing
homes have been declining as demand has remained strong, the
Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said in its
quarterly report.
On the whole, CMHC deemed the west coast city had moderate
evidence of problematic conditions in its housing market.
Toronto, however, continued to show strong evidence of
problematic conditions as continuing price increases have not
been matched by growth in disposable income.
There were also signs of overvaluation in the oil-oriented
cities of Calgary and Edmonton as the economies there have
slowed and the inventory of available homes has increased.
Of the 15 major cities covered by the report, nine showed
signs of overvaluation while seven showed evidence of
overbuilding.
Although there were signs of moderate overvaluation in
Canada overall, overheating is not a concern at this time, CMHC
said.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)