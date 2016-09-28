By Nicole Mordant
| VANCOUVER, Sept 28
VANCOUVER, Sept 28 Vancouver unveiled further
steps on Wednesday aimed at easing a housing affordability and
availability crisis, two days after a report warned that the
West Coast Canadian city was the world's most at risk for a
housing bubble.
Mayor Gregor Robertson said Vancouver plans to restrict
short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, to primary homes - a move
aimed at increasing the availability of long-term rentals for
residents.
Vancouver has already announced plans to tax vacant houses
by the year-end, increasing costs for foreign owners who have
helped make it Canada's most expensive property market.
"Housing is first and foremost about homes and not about
operating businesses particularly at a time like this when
affordability and rentals and housing is at a real crisis
point," Robertson told reporters.
He estimated that the move could add about 1,000 homes to
the long-term rental market. The city is proposing a new license
to allow short-term rentals in principal homes.
Swiss bank UBS said this week that Vancouver topped its real
estate bubble index in 2016, ahead of London, Stockholm, Sydney,
Munich and Hong Kong.
"House prices in Vancouver seem clearly out of step with
economic fundamentals, and are in bubble risk territory," UBS
said in the Sept. 26 report.
Last month the province of British Columbia, which includes
Vancouver, imposed a 15 percent property transfer tax on foreign
real estate buyers, cooling some parts of the market.
The changes sparked an abrupt shift in sentiment among some
buyers of higher-end homes, who believe they now have the
ability to sit back and wait to see if prices will decline after
years of frantic bidding.
"The downturn happened quickly, and the psychology of most
buyers is they don't like to buy when no one else is buying,"
said Rob Zwick, a Vancouver real estate agent.
Zwick said he is working with two families looking for a
home in the C$3 million ($2.27 million) to C$5 million range,
and they are finally seeing inventories rise - and are patiently
waiting to get more for their money than they could in June or
July.
"Buyers are just tired of getting raked over the coals," he
said. "If there is a reason to hold off and stick it to the
sellers who have been demanding all their terms be met to sell,
they are taking advantage of that opportunity now."
($1 = 1.3200 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)