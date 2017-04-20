TORONTO, April 20 Canada's Ontario province is
set to announce a series of measures including a 15 percent
non-resident foreign buyers tax on property purchases to rein in
runaway housing prices, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC)
News reported on Thursday.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will unveil the measures on
Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. local time, including a ban on
flipping of pre-construction units by speculators and a rebate
of development cost charges to encourage more rental housing,
the CBC News report said, citing people with knowledge of the
announcement.
The government is also planning to expand the province's
existing rent control system to cover all tenants, ending the
exemption that currently allows unlimited rent increases, it
added.
The steps to cool Toronto's hosing markets comes after
Canada's top federal and provincial officials agreed this week
that moves were necessary to bring in Toronto's roaring housing
sector under control.
The average price of a home in Toronto rose by 33 percent to
C$917,000 in March from a year earlier, recent data showed,
adding urgency to the need for government action. A report this
week also showed national prices were up 18.6 percent from a
year earlier as strength in Toronto spilled over into nearby
cities.
Toronto is Canada's biggest city, and the runaway house
prices have become a headache for the government with many first
home buyers priced out of the red-hot market. With public
frustration growing, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau met
with Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Toronto Mayor
John Tory earlier this week.
Premier Wynne's press secretary was not available for an
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Bernard Orr)