TORONTO Oct 7 The Canadian government is
closely monitoring the country's housing market, which some
analysts fear is overheated, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said
on Friday.
"It's something that we are never finished doing, we
continue to work very closely with all partners to ensure that
Canadians have confidence in their homes and in the future,"
Trudeau said during a news conference before a Reuters Newsmaker
event in Toronto.
The federal Liberal government, which took power late last
year, said on Monday it would tighten mortgage rules and close a
tax loophole on home sales, seeking to rein in both foreign
investors and indebted consumers.
Although housing markets in the major cities of Toronto and
Vancouver have boomed in recent years, growth elsewhere has been
more moderate, posing a challenge for federal policymakers
seeking a possible national solution.
The measures that Ottawa announced on Monday are designed to
affect foreign investors, who many have blamed for soaring
prices in Vancouver and Toronto.
Home sales in the greater Toronto Area jumped 21.5 percent
in September from a year ago and prices climbed at a similar
pace, data showed on Wednesday.
"I think the important messages is one of stability and
responsible action that will ensure that Canadians can continue
to have confidence in their investments in their homes," Trudeau
said.
