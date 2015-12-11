TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's move to tighten
mortgage rules and raise some fees on lenders will likely make
it more expensive for consumers to borrow, but could boost one
of the most vulnerable segments of the market - Toronto's big
supply of condominiums.
Realtors, mortgage brokers and economists said the move to
raise the minimum down payment on expensive properties and boost
fees for mortgage insurance may have little impact on Canada's
housing market as a whole, but puts cash-strapped consumers in
Toronto and Vancouver in the cross-hairs.
The new measures will require buyers who need
government-insured mortgages to make down payments of up to 7.5
percent on homes worth C$500,000 ($365,000) to C$1 million, up
from the current 5 percent - a price point that targets
entry-level homes in Canada's two largest housing markets.
"Cash-poor buyers will be funneled into less expensive
properties which, in Toronto, means the more affordable
condominium market," said Toronto real estate agent Steve Fudge.
"This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it creates a larger
pool of buyers to support the exponentially larger supply of
condominiums in Toronto. In fact ... it may help mitigate the
potential oversupply of condominiums we collectively fear may be
happening," said Fudge.
But while condos in Vancouver and Toronto may become
increasingly the default option for the lower end of the housing
market, the higher costs are expected to push some would-be
buyers out of the market altogether, economists said.
The Canadian Real Estate Association also warned that the
government's unexpected move could hurt markets like Calgary,
already reeling from a prolonged slump in oil prices.
"These changes are just not very constructive," said Chief
Economist Gregory Klump. "More than a quarter of sales in
Calgary are between C$500,000 and C$1 million, so that's an
example of a market that is going to be facing challenges due to
today's policy change that probably wasn't intended."
In addition to the higher minimum down payment, the Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp, a federal agency that provides
insurance on mortgages, said Friday it is raising fees it
charges banks and other lenders to provide guarantees under the
government's mortgage-securitization program.
"Lenders, when they incur higher costs, they typically pass
them on to consumers because it's a very tight margin business
these days," said Robert McLister, mortgage expert and founder
of RateSpy.com.
McLister said he has heard the impact will raise mortgage
rates by between five and 10 basis points, or as much as C$1,400
in extra interest over the life of a five-year mortgage.
