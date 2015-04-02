By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, April 2
MONTREAL, April 2 Rising claims for water damage
in condo buildings and inadequate regulation have led insurance
companies to refuse new clients or demand higher premiums for
coverage, adding fuel to concerns about quality in Canada's
fastest-growing housing segment.
In March, Aviva Insurance Company of Canada stopped taking
on new business from condo corporations in Quebec, citing rising
claims and weak legislation that allows owners to set aside
insufficient amounts to cover repairs and maintenance, spokesman
Glenn Cooper said this week.
"Due to lack of regulation and an increasingly high amount
of claims in the space, we would be unable to achieve an
adequate premium," Cooper wrote in an email.
Ontario and Quebec are expected to introduce new legislation
over the next few months to reform outdated provincial condo
laws that critics say do not go far enough to prevent quality
problems as condo buildings age.
Other insurance companies are being more restrictive about
which condo corporations they will service, and the cost of
coverage is rising.
"We know it's a growing problem across Canada," said Toronto
attorney Armand Conant, who heads the condo department of
Shibley Righton LLP. "Premiums are going up and in Ontario
people are concerned."
A survey in January of 700 Quebec condo corporations by an
industry group found that 55 percent changed insurers over the
last five years because of higher premiums, while 13 percent
were refused a renewal by their insurer.
Rising prices for single-family homes in large cities,
combined with Canada's reputation as a safe haven from global
financial storms, have driven condo development in Toronto,
Vancouver and Montreal, attracting young professionals, aging
boomers, and investors spooked by stocks, bonds and foreign
banks at risk of failure.
Yet cases of shoddy construction in Canada's largest city,
Toronto, have led to lawsuits and high repair costs for problems
such as water leaks, with premiums and insurance deductibles
expected to grow further.
Water, the number one cause of damage, has already led to
deductibles as high as C$100,000 for certain condo corporations
in Vancouver.
"We need to improve quality of construction and ensure
repairs and preventive maintenance are rigorously done by the
condo corporation," Pierre Babinsky, a spokesman for the
Insurance Bureau of Canada, said in an email.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by
Grant McCool)
Grant McCool)