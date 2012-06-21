* New mortgage rules to pinch loan growth at banks

* Regulator OSFI finalizes underwriting guidelines

* Bank stocks down in weaker market

* CIBC to wind down mortgage broker unit

By Cameron French

TORONTO, June 21 Canada's decision to further tighten mortgage rules to cool the domestic housing market will likely further slow revenue growth at the country's big banks, although some lenders were quick to welcome the changes on Thursday.

Designed to put the brakes on soaring Canadian personal debt levels fed by rock-bottom interest rates, the new rules should slow the issuance of new mortgages, adding to the challenge of slowing loan growth that is already impacting their core domestic branch-banking businesses.

"It will affect the banks, but their lending has (already) been tightening up," said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Toronto's Caldwell Securities.

Thursday's announcement was the fourth time in four years that the government has tightened lending rules, mindful of the lessons of the U.S. housing crisis and fears that Canada may be primed to go through its own version.

The new rules will cut the maximum length for government-insured mortgages to 25 years from 30 years and lower the maximum amount Canadians can borrow against their homes to 80 percent from 85 percent, among other measures.[ID:nL1E8HL2N0}

Also on Thursday, the country's financial regulator OSFI finalized new underwriting guidelines for the country's banks that will make them improve oversight of their lending practices and reduce the amount Canadians can borrow on lines of credit backed by their homes.

The Office of the Superintendent for Financial Institutions (OSFI) first unveiled the guidelines in March, and tweaked them in early June.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal both released statements that welcomed the new mortgage rules, while a Bank of Nova Scotia spokesman said they were consistent with prudent lending practices.

BMO has recently raised concerns about a potential bubble in the condominium markets in Toronto and Vancouver, while TD has called for further government changes to mortgage rules.

"Canadian household debt levels have reached levels that raise concern," said Tim Hockey, head of TD's Canada Trust banking division.

Canadian bank stocks were weaker on Thursday, though roughly in line with a falling broader market.

A FINE LINE

The country's banks have had to walk a fine line on the issue of housing debt this year, acknowledging the risks of high consumer debt while competing on prices to hold on to their share of the mortgage market.

Several banks cut prices on four-and-five year mortgages to a record low of 2.99 percent twice this year in the hopes of stirring up a market that has show signs of softening.

Indeed, the banks are already seeing declines to credit card balances and lines of credit, and a nalysts have been predicting th at a softer housing market would weigh on loan growth for the foreseeable future.

"I'm already anticipating a considerable deceleration of positive lending growth in the consumer book domestically. This move just makes my forecast more likely to materialize," said Brad Smith, an analyst at Stonecap Securities.

The low interest rates that have helped support the housing market also reduce banks' loan margins, squeezing profits.

Narrow margins prompted Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to announce earlier this year it was putting its FirstLine mortgage unit on the block. FirstLine sells discount mortgages through brokers, and earns narrower margins than traditional bank-branded loans.

The bank, Canada's fifth-largest, said late on Thursday it had not been able to find a buyer for the unit and will begin winding it down on July 31st.