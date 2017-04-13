* Meeting set for next Tuesday to discuss housing measures
* Ontario's Sousa says looking at a number of alternatives
(Adds comments made to reporters by Ontario finance minister)
By Fergal Smith and Matt Scuffham
TORONTO/OTTAWA, April 13 Ontario's finance
minister, Charles Sousa, on Thursday confirmed he will meet with
federal counterpart Bill Morneau next week to discuss measures
to cool Toronto's housing market and set a date of April 27 for
the province's annual budget.
The acceleration in home prices in Toronto has prompted some
economists to worry the real estate market in Canada's largest
city is in a bubble and has raised concerns about the ability of
first-time buyers to afford a home.
The Sousa-Morneau meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
Economists are anticipating the budget will include measures
to cool Toronto's housing market. The province's options include
a foreign buyers tax, similar to that introduced in British
Columbia last year, or an increase in capital gains tax on homes
that are not principal residences.
"There is no silver bullet to solve this complex issue,"
Sousa said in a speech to business leaders in Toronto. "But in
the coming days you will hear more of what we plan to do."
Sousa said the province was looking at a number of
alternatives to temper housing prices in Toronto, which soared
by a record 33 percent last month.
Speaking to reporters after the speech, Sousa said he had
been speaking with British Columbia's finance minister, Mike de
Jong, to find out how the 15 percent property transfer tax on
foreign real estate buyers had affected the market.
"I wanted to get a sense from him what happened before and
after," Sousa said. "This is a concern in terms of any
unintended consequences from the decisions that we make.
"We're trying to figure out what we can do this without
over-correcting the system while at the same time providing
support for those trying to get into the market."
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa; Editing by
Chris Reese and Bill Trott)