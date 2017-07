OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday that measures put in place by federal and provincial governments to cool the housing market are slowing down regions where activity had been rising at an unsustainable pace.

Speaking to reporters, Morneau said it was too early to draw conclusions on the ultimate effect on the market, though the measures were having "some impact". (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)