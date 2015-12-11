OTTAWA Dec 11 Canada's financial system
regulator said on Friday it is planning to tighten regulatory
capital requirements for loans secured by residential mortgages,
saying that risks in the country's mortgage market continue to
"evolve."
Household debt continues to grow faster than income and
prices in some markets are rising rapidly, the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said. OSFI said
the planned changes, which it expects to have in place no later
than 2017, will ensure capital requirements reflect underlying
risks.
