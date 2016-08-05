(Repeats story originally published on Aug 4, no changes to
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Aug 4 Vancouver real estate sales
have tumbled since plans to tax foreign buyers in the Canadian
city were revealed last week, local real estate agents said, a
sign the government's bid to slow the market was causing an
immediate chill.
The 15 percent levy, which was unveiled by British
Columbia's government on July 25 and came into effect on
Tuesday, drives up costs for buyers from China and other
countries who have helped make Vancouver Canada's most expensive
property market.
While agents scrambled to file property transfers before the
deadline, sales dropped dramatically, said Steve Saretsky, an
agent who analyzed sales volumes.
"We were already on a downward trend, and then as soon as
they announced the tax, that escalated it," he said.
In Richmond, the suburb which according to provincial data
has the highest concentration of foreign buyers, just four
detached homes sold the week of July 25, compared with 25 the
week of July 11, according to Saretsky's data.
In Vancouver's west end, where the tax adds more than
C$500,000 ($384,000) to the C$3.59 million price tag for a
typical detached home, detached sales fell from 29 to just four.
For all of July, sales volumes in Greater Vancouver fell
18.9 percent year-on-year, though prices were up 32.6 percent.
Agents also attributed the dive since July 25 to local
buyers taking a step back.
"It's the whole negativity of the tax. They think the market
is going to go down, so they aren't buying," said agent Tom
Gradecak.
Agents cautioned it could be months before the full effect
becomes clear.
Even before the tax came into effect, Vancouver's high
prices were prompting some Chinese buyers to consider other
cities, said Matthew Moore, an executive with Chinese property
portal Juwai.com.
"We've been watching for months as increasing numbers of
Chinese buyers look for markets with some of the same lifestyle
appeal but lower entry prices," he said. "Not everyone in China
is a billionaire."
Seattle stands to benefit the most from the shift away from
Vancouver, with Canadian cities like Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa
also increasingly on buyers' radar, Moore said.
But agents outside of Vancouver said they didn't necessarily
expect a rush of foreign buying.
"It'll be a while before we know how it's all going to play
out," said Toronto-based agent David Fleming.
($1 = 1.3022 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Andrea
