TORONTO Nov 3 Toronto home sales rose 11.5
percent in October from a year earlier, the industry group for
the city's real estate agents said Thursday, contrasting with a
sharp decline in Vancouver where a tax on foreign buyers has
weighed on the market.
Activity in Canada's two most expensive housing markets has
been closely watched by policymakers, who have taken steps to
try to cool the sector in the hopes of avoiding a crash in
prices later on.
The Toronto Real Estate Board said a record 9,768 sales were
reported in October 2016. It said its benchmark home price index
was up 19.7 per cent from a year earlier. The average selling
price for all home types was C$762,975 ($570,000), a 21.1
percent rise over the same time period.
By contrast, data out Wednesday showed Vancouver home sales
slid 38.8 percent from the same period in October, while prices
remained up from a year earlier.
British Columbia introduced a foreign property transfer tax
effective Aug. 2 in Vancouver in an effort to improve
affordability in Canada's most expensive property market. Some
industry experts have said the tax could steer foreign buyers
towards Toronto instead.
Separately, the Canadian government said in early October it
will tighten mortgage rules and close a tax loophole on home
sales, seeking to rein in both foreign investors and indebted
consumers in its latest move to cool a market that some have
called a housing bubble.
"As we move through November and December, we will be
watching the sales and listings trends closely, in light of the
recent policy changes announced by the Federal Minister of
Finance." Toronto Real Estate Board President Larry Cerqua said
in a statement.
($1 = 1.3384 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)