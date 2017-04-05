OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices
surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on
Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
The industry group said the average home price rose 33.2
percent in March to C$916,567 ($684,823) from a year earlier,
while sales increased 17.7 percent, and new listings climbed.
The federal government has repeatedly tightened mortgage
lending rules to cool the nation's housing markets, but Toronto
remains red-hot. Even mainstream Canadian economists have said a
bubble is developing in that city.
Developers and other market observers expect the next
attempt to cool the market will come from the province of
Ontario, or perhaps the city of Toronto itself, probably in the
form of a foreign buyers tax like the one Vancouver imposed in
August.
($1 = 1.3384 Canadian dollars)
