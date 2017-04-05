(Adds comment from Scotiabank executive)
By Andrea Hopkins
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices
surged in March, an industry report showed on Wednesday, fueling
fears of a real estate bubble in Canada's largest city and
ramping up expectations the province of Ontario will soon act to
cool the market.
The average home price in Toronto jumped in March to
C$916,567 ($684,823), up 33.2 percent from a year earlier, while
sales increased 17.7 percent, the Toronto Real Estate Board
said.
Toronto prices have more than doubled since 2009, even as
the other parts of the country have moderated after repeated
attempts by the federal government to tighten mortgage lending
rules to rein in overheated markets.
With even mainstream Canadian economists calling the Toronto
market a bubble and Finance Minister Bill Morneau saying
national policies are not the best tool to tackle local market
imbalances, the pressure has shifted to Ontario to address the
problem.
Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa has said his
provincial budget, expected within weeks, will address housing
affordability.
"They are probably going to proceed cautiously and try to
help out on the supply side without putting in policies that
would potentially crash the market," said Michael Dolega, senior
economist at TD Bank Group.
While most of the market speculation has been on whether a
tax on foreign buyers will be levied in Toronto as it was in
Vancouver last year, Sousa and others have argued for an
increase in the capital gains tax on homes that are not
principal residences to make speculation, or "flipping," more
costly.
"I think they’re both on the table and I thought our chief
economist made a very credible case for a speculation tax,” said
James O’Sullivan, head of Canadian Banking at Scotiabank.
"We want to see it correct smoothly, we want to see a soft
landing and what that would argue for is action sooner rather
than later," O'Sullivan added.
Vancouver's market, the most expensive in Canada, has
slowed since British Columbia levied a 15 percent tax in August
2016 amid concern that speculation by global investors, mostly
from mainland China, was fueling a bubble.
But there are signs that market is bouncing back. March
sales rose 47.6 percent from February and the benchmark price
rose 1.4 percent in the month to C$919,300, the Vancouver Real
Estate Board said on Tuesday. Sales were down 30.8 percent
compared to a year ago and prices have fallen 0.8 percent in six
months.
($1 = 1.3384 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in Toronto; editing by G
Crosse)