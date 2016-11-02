By Catherine Ngai
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Nov 2 Vancouver home sales, which
have been hit by a tax on foreign buyers, fell for a third
consecutive month in October, dropping nearly 40 percent from a
year earlier, the city's real estate board said on Wednesday.
British Columbia province introduced the foreign property
transfer tax effective Aug. 2 in an effort to improve
affordability in Canada's most expensive property market.
In a statement, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver
said that October's home sales were 2,233, down 38.8 percent
from the year prior though down less than 1 percent from
September.
The real estate market has been a contentious topic in
Vancouver as many residents and housing advocates complained
that foreign buyers, especially from China, were driving up
prices and making homes unaffordable for local people. Critics
of the tax have said it is unfair to existing property owners
and will hurt the economy.
"Changing market conditions compounded by a series of
government interventions this year have put home buyers and
sellers in a holding pattern," Dan Morrison, the board's
president, said in a statement. "Potential buyers and sellers
are taking a wait-and-see approach to try and better understand
what these changes mean for them."
Sales of detached properties saw the largest decline,
falling to 652 in October, a 54.6 percent decrease from the
year-ago period. The benchmark price for detached homes was
about C$1.55 million ($1.16 million), which was still up 28.9
percent from October 2015, though down 1.4 percent from
September.
Attached property sales, meanwhile, plunged 39.5 percent to
403, with benchmark prices at C$669,200 ($499,738.63), still up
25.7 percent from a year ago.
Last month's new listing count for total detached, attached
and apartment properties in the Vancouver region was 3,981, a
3.5 percent decrease from a year ago. It was also 9.5 percent
below the region's 10-year new listing average.
On Friday, data from British Columbia's finance ministry
showed that foreign buyers sharply scaled back buying in the
Vancouver region, making up just 1.8 percent of home sales in
September from 13.2 percent in the period just before the tax
started.
($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; editing by Grant McCool)