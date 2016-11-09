(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)
VANCOUVER Nov 9 Vancouver on Wednesday proposed
a 1 percent tax on vacant homes starting next year as
policymakers try to cool Canada's most expensive property market
and relieve the scarcity of affordable housing.
The tax on the city's 10,800 known empty homes and a further
10,000 homes that are not occupied long term would raise costs
for foreign buyers and, the west coast Canadian city hopes, push
absent homeowners to rent out their properties.
"It's absolutely unacceptable for all that housing to be
treated as a commodity first ... when housing is in such short
supply," Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson told a news
conference.
All non-principal residences, which are unoccupied for at
least six months of the year, as well as vacant residential
land, are subject to the tax. The city will require an annual
self-declaration on property status.
If approved by city council next week, the tax will take
effect on Jan. 1.
Vancouver's real estate market has been a hotly contested
issue, with many residents and housing advocates complaining
that foreign buyers, especially from China, were driving up
prices and making homes unaffordable for local people.
In an effort to increase affordability, the province of
British Columbia introduced a foreign property transfer tax that
came into effect on Aug. 2, a move that has hit the city's home
sales.
The city of Vancouver estimates that if an additional 2,000
additional homes were made available for rent, the rental
vacancy would rise to 3.5 percent from 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Peter Cooney)