FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 13 hours
Vancouver home prices rise in June on competition for condos
#ModiInIsrael
#NorthKorea
#Wimbledon
#Venezuela
#Qatar
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 6:34 PM / in 13 hours

Vancouver home prices rise in June on competition for condos

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 5 (Reuters) - Home sales in the Vancouver area fell in June compared with the year before, while prices jumped as demand for condominiums in the Canadian city led to bidding wars, data showed on Wednesday.

The benchmark price for all types of residential properties in Metro Vancouver was C$998,700 ($769,240) in June, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said in a report. That marks an increase of 1.8 percent from the previous month and a gain of 7.9 percent from June last year.

The once-hot market of Vancouver, the country's most expensive, has seen sales slow as it adjusts to a foreign buyers tax put in place by the provincial government last August amid concern that speculation from overseas buyers was leading to a housing bubble.

Sales fell 11.5 percent in June from a year ago when a record number of homes were sold, the industry group said. Sales were also down 10.8 percent on a monthly basis, though they were still 14.5 percent above the 10-year sales average for June.

Condominium prices were being lifted by multiple offers from competing buyers, while demand for detached homes has eased to more typical levels, Jill Oudil, the real estate board's president, said in a statement.

Prices for detached homes were up 1.4 percent from last June, while the benchmark price for apartments jumped 17.6 percent.

Total home listings in the west coast city were up 9 percent from a year ago, despite a 2.6 percent decrease in new listings. ($1 = 1.2983 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.