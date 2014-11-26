OTTAWA Nov 26 Canada's housing market is
overvalued by as much as 20 percent but is likely to achieve a
soft landing, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
IMF official Hamid Faruqee said national home prices in
Canada were between 5 percent and 20 percent higher than
fundamentals suggest they should be. Faruqee noted that
authorities might need to tighten mortgage rules further to
avoid a crash.
He also said the housing market would be jeopardized if
rates rose sharply but that the IMF foresees only a gradual
increase.
