OTTAWA Nov 26 Canada's housing market is likely
to achieve a soft landing but authorities may need to tighten
mortgage rules further to contain vulnerabilities to a crash,
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.
Officials with the international agency said the Bank of
Canada can afford to keep its monetary policy accommodative for
now, until signs emerge of a more balanced and durable recovery
with stronger business investment.
On Tuesday the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development predicted the central bank would need to start
hiking rates in May.
"The balance of risks is modestly tilted to the downside for
the Canadian economy," the IMF said, pointing to the possibility
of faster-than-expected tightening of global financial
conditions and a further fall in oil prices.
"Deeper downside risks to growth involve a combination of
external shocks that are amplified by high household balance
sheet vulnerabilities and a sharper-than-expected correction in
house prices."
Canada avoided the housing market crash that accompanied the
financial crisis in the United States. But a post-recession
housing boom, fueled by record-low borrowing costs, has prompted
some analysts to warn a bubble may be in the works.
Canada's Conservative government has tightened eligibility
for government-backed mortgage insurance several times, hoping
to push more marginal buyers out of the market and cool the
market.
The federal government provides mortgage insurance through
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) to qualified home buyers
who make a down payment of less than 20 percent. The IMF
encouraged policymakers to limit the government's exposure to
the housing market through this kind of support.
It saw signs of over valuation in single-family homes,
especially associated with high-end buyers, but said tighter
mortgage insurance rules, reduced affordability and the
construction of multi-family units appeared to have contained
price growth in other market segments.
"Further action may be needed if household balance sheet and
housing market vulnerabilities resume rising," it said.
Stress tests suggest Canada's banks are resilient to credit
and contagion risks due to their strong capital position and
other factors, the IMF said. But it added banks' increasing
exposure to capital markets and risks from foreign operations
warrant close attention.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Chizu Nomiyama)