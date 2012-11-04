* India re-examining all investment deals due to Vodafone
spat
* Harper visit unlikely to produce investment, uranium deals
* Canadian diplomat sees agreements perhaps in the next year
By Randall Palmer
AGRA, India, Nov 4 A high-profile tax dispute
between the Indian government and British telecoms operator
Vodafone Group has made it unlikely that India will sign
a foreign investment protection treaty with Canada during a
visit this week by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada's top
diplomat in India said on Sunday.
Canadian High Commissioner Stewart Beck also signaled an
important disagreement with India in negotiations aimed at
opening up Canadian exports of uranium to India.
There had been media speculation in both countries that
Harper's Nov. 4-9 visit to India might yield a final agreement
on foreign investment protection or on nuclear supplies or both,
but this will now likely not happen this week.
"I imagine we'll have agreements, perhaps in the next year,"
Beck told reporters traveling with Harper.
The Indian government is putting on hold all its
negotiations with other countries on foreign investment
protection agreements after Vodafone threatened the Indian
government with arbitration proceedings under one that already
exists between the Netherlands and India.
"They are taking a look at all their agreements before they
finalize any one in particular," Beck said.
The $2.2 billion Vodafone dispute concerns an Indian attempt
to change tax laws in a way which would impact Vodafone
retroactively.