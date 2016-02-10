* Government in exploratory talks with major Canadian funds
By David Ljunggren and Matt Scuffham
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 10 The Canadian government
is talking to the country's largest pension funds about
investing in billions of dollars worth of infrastructure
projects to help stimulate the economy, the Infrastructure
Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals won an election in
October on the back of a promise to run three consecutive annual
budget deficits of up to C$10 billion ($7.2 billion) to help
fund investment in infrastructure and will seek to boost that
with private funding, sources told Reuters.
The funds are fiercely protective of their independence from
political interference and would not be compelled to invest, but
their backing for the projects would be a major boost for
Trudeau.
"We are engaging pension funds and other potential partners
to find areas of alignment," a spokeswoman for Infrastructure
Minister Amarjeet Sohi said. She did not give further details.
Executives at Canada's pension funds, which are among the
world's biggest infrastructure investors, say that the projects
will need to be structured in a way that limits the risk they
take if they are to be lured into backing them.
Traditionally, funds such as the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) have been reluctant to back
'greenfield' projects, which are built from scratch, because of
the risk they carry.
Funds usually prefer investing in 'brownfield'
infrastructure, projects that have already been constructed,
executives said.
Mark Wiseman, chief executive of CPPIB, which has C$283
billion in assets under management and invests on behalf of the
federal plan that covers most working Canadians, told Reuters
projects would need to have sufficient scale to be interesting,
be overseen by a predictable regulatory regime and carry limited
risk.
"That means projects where we are not going to have to take
the build-out, greenfield-type risk because we're not good at
being able to assess those. There's ways to structurally de-risk
these opportunities for institutional investors," he said.
Trudeau needs to find ways to boost Canada's flagging
economy, which has deteriorated more than expected since the
Liberals came to power with economic growth fading, the dollar
weakening and oil prices in freefall.
Bankers say private funding for the projects could amount to
several times more than that coming from the public purse and
Canadian pension funds, already among the world's biggest
infrastructure investors, would be an obvious source of capital.
The CPPIB, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec
(Caisse), the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and OMERS, the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, are already among
the top 10 infrastructure investors in the world.
One government source familiar with the matter said
officials had also had conversations with institutional
investors such as Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
, as well as the major Canadian pension funds.
"We've talked to Teachers', we've talked to Caisse, we've
talked to OP Trust, we've talked to OMERS, we're talking to
CPPIB, most of the Canadian ones. I think the conversations have
gone well and there's lots of interest on both sides to find a
way to partner," the source said.
The source said the talks were exploratory and specific
projects had not yet been discussed. Officials have sought
advice on setting up the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which
Trudeau had talked about creating during the election campaign
to provide low-cost financing for infrastructure projects.
"Our conversations with the federal government have centred
around what pension plans, like ours, look for in an
infrastructure investment," said OP Trust CEO Hugh O'Reilly.
The other funds and Brookfield declined to comment.
It is not yet clear if the plans will be announced in next
month's budget and no decisions had yet been taken on how much
money will be raised from private investors, sources say.
The Caisse said last year that it would finance, develop and
operate major infrastructure projects for the cash-strapped
province of Quebec and hoped to pursue other projects
internationally.
Executives say the Liberal government is right to invest in
infrastructure, believing that monetary policy has exhausted its
ability to stimulate the economy.
"Infrastructure makes economies more productive, it gives
you more opportunities to grow. Monetary policy is not going to
get us out of this slope we're on," a senior executive at one of
Canada's biggest three pension funds said.
