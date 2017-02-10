(Adds details, background on infrastructure bank)
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada could finance some future
infrastructure projects entirely through private sources,
without using government funds, the special advisor for its new
infrastructure bank said after his appointment on Friday.
Canada's Liberal government announced last November it would
set up the agency to supplement government investment in
projects like new roads and bridges with funding from private
investors such as pension and sovereign wealth funds.
The government advisory panel that recommended its creation
had said it could look to raise C$4 to C$5 of private funding
for every C$1 provided by taxpayers to fund projects.
However, Jim Leech, the pension executive recruited on
Friday to advise the government on the bank, said it could go
further with private investment on some projects.
"I'm sure that there are many projects that won’t need any
investment from taxpayer money. They can be totally funded by
the private sector," Leech said.
New U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will launch a $1
trillion infrastructure spending program financed entirely by
private sources. Infrastructure products are traditionally
funded by a mix of private and public investment.
