TORONTO Feb 7 Canadian securities regulators on Tuesday implicated mining executive Ian Telfer in an alleged insider trading scheme, suggesting he helped the main defendant in the case disguise her illegal trading activities.

Telfer, a well-known Canadian mining entrepreneur who currently serves as chairman of Goldcorp, denied the allegations, which were spelled out by Ontario Securities Commission in a statement posted on its website.

Telfer did not directly participate in the scheme, the OSC said, but helped Eda Marie Agueci, a GMP Securities executive assistant, conceal an insider-trading and tipping scheme.

Agueci, who has worked in the securities industry for more than 20 years, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The OSC, Canada's main securities regulator, named nine people and one company as being directly involved in the scheme, which allegedly took place between April 2007 and February 2008.

The statement said Agueci traded shares of six listed companies on the basis of confidential information obtained through her job. All told, the defendants accrued profits of about C$962,000 ($967,000) from the scheme, according to the OSC.

The OSC said Telfer helped Agueci purchase shares secretly and to disguise their ownership.

Telfer "enabled a transaction in which the beneficial owner of the shares was falsified," the OSC statement said. "Telfer also advised and guided Agueci in avoiding detection by GMP of her email communications. His conduct was contrary to the public interest."

"I am prepared to vigorously defend these allegations and look forward to being fully exonerated," Telfer said in a statement released on Tuesday.