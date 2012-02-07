TORONTO Feb 7 Canadian securities
regulators on Tuesday implicated mining executive Ian Telfer in
an alleged insider trading scheme, suggesting he helped the main
defendant in the case disguise her illegal trading activities.
Telfer, a well-known Canadian mining entrepreneur who
currently serves as chairman of Goldcorp, denied the
allegations, which were spelled out by Ontario Securities
Commission in a statement posted on its website.
Telfer did not directly participate in the scheme, the OSC
said, but helped Eda Marie Agueci, a GMP Securities executive
assistant, conceal an insider-trading and tipping scheme.
Agueci, who has worked in the securities industry for more
than 20 years, could not be immediately reached for comment.
The OSC, Canada's main securities regulator, named nine
people and one company as being directly involved in the scheme,
which allegedly took place between April 2007 and February 2008.
The statement said Agueci traded shares of six listed
companies on the basis of confidential information obtained
through her job. All told, the defendants accrued profits of
about C$962,000 ($967,000) from the scheme, according to the
OSC.
The OSC said Telfer helped Agueci purchase shares secretly
and to disguise their ownership.
Telfer "enabled a transaction in which the beneficial owner
of the shares was falsified," the OSC statement said. "Telfer
also advised and guided Agueci in avoiding detection by GMP of
her email communications. His conduct was contrary to the public
interest."
"I am prepared to vigorously defend these allegations and
look forward to being fully exonerated," Telfer said in a
statement released on Tuesday.