* Sun Life op EPS C$1.22 vs est C$0.75
* Stronger markets add C$348 mln to bottom line
* Industrial Alliance Adj EPS C$0.71 vs est C$0.74
* Sun Life rises 1.9 pct, Industrial falls 5.6 pct
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 10 Strong markets pushed Sun Life
Financial Inc profit up 56 percent in the first
quarter, topping analysts' estimates and driving Sun Life shares
higher, while smaller rival Industrial Alliance sold
off after disappointing results.
Sun Life, Canada's No. 3 insurer, earned C$1.22 per share on
a operating basis, well ahead of analysts' expectations of a
profit of 75 Canadian cents.
Stripping out a C$348 million gain from higher stock markets
and bond yields, core results were in line with expectations.
The results were welcome news for investors, after
disappointing results last week from Manulife Financial
and Great-West Lifeco prompted a selloff in the sector.
"The core numbers, which would remove market-related gains
or losses, were pretty much in line, a little better than we
had," said Peter Routledge, an analyst at National Bank of
Canada.
The stock rose 1.9 percent to C$22.55, the strongest
Canadian financial performer of the day.
Sun Life reported consecutive losses during the third and
fourth quarters of 2011 as markets weakened, forcing it and its
Canadian rivals to bulk up reserves to ensure expected returns
from their stock and bond portfolios match policy obligations.
The S&P/TSX composite index rose 3.7 percent in
the f irst q uarter, while U.S. 10-year treasuries, which are used
as a benchmark by the industry, rose more than 30 basis points.
Total premiums and deposits rose to C$25.3 billion from
C$20.0 billion.
On a net basis, Sun Life earned C$686 million, or C$1.15 a
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of C$438 million, or
73 Canadian cents.
REPOSITIONED
Volatile stock and bond markets have led to wild swings in
Canadian life insurers' results over the past three years, while
core results have been much less erratic.
"You've had the worst possible environment for live
insurance companies over the last 18 months, where you've had
both falling long term interest rates and equity markets," said
Gavin Graham, president at Graham Investment Strategy.
"You want the scenario from hell? There you are."
Sun Life has moved to reduce its market exposure under new
Chief Executive Dean Connor, who took over late last year.
Connor unveiled a plan in March that included a focus on
Asian growth and wealth management, while pulling out of certain
money-losing businesses in the United States.
He said the company was targeting C$2 billion in annual
operating income by 2015.
Speaking after the company's annual meeting, Connor told
reporters Sun Life was in the market for acquisitions and would
be prepared to issue equity if a big deal that fit the company's
growth plans became available.
"We have not had to raise equity capital throughout the
financial crisis, so I'm comfortable we're in a place we need to
be as we think about the acquisition side of our plan," he said.
The company's erratic performance in recent quarters has
prompted worries that it could cuts its dividend, but Sun Life
has steadfastly held its payout at 36 Canadian cents a share.
INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE SLIDES
While Sun Life shares led the pack, Industrial Alliance's
brought up the rear among Canadian financials, falling 5.6
percent after the insurer reported a 2.4 percent drop in
earnings and a weaker ratio of income to debt.
Profits dropped to C$70.4 million, or 67 Canadian cents a
share in the quarter to March 31, down from a profit of C$72.1
million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before
period.
Core profit was 71 Canadian cents a share, short of
analysts' expectations of 74 Canadian cents a share.
The insurer's solvency ratio - a measure of debt to income -
was 186 percent, lower than Routledge's estimate of 192 percent,
and well below the 200 percent level some see as an acceptable
floor given the uncertain capital environment.
Premiums and deposits fell 6 percent to C$ 1.86 billion,
while higher claims, particularly for long-term disability
benefits, resulted in a loss of C$11.1 million.
$1 = $1.0044 Canadian)