* Framework to look at corporate governance, capital
* New rules to be finalized by 2014
TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada has unveiled a framework
of regulatory changes for its insurance industry, part of a
multi-year global financial services revamp that has already
seen stricter capital and liquidity requirements imposed on
banks around the world.
The framework, which calls for industry consultations that
will lead to new rules to be put in place in the coming years,
promises a revamp of corporate governance, risk assessment and
capital requirements of insurers, among other things.
It was released on Wednesday by the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the country's
financial services regulator.
"Although Canada's regulatory framework for life insurance
has responded well in the face of global financial turmoil, OSFI
and the industry must continue to learn and adapt to changing
circumstances and practices, and implement improvements where
needed," the regulator said.
Global regulators, including OSFI, have already begun
implementing tighter banking regulations, which were developed
in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to make sure a similar
event does not take place again.
Now Canada's regulator is taking aim at the insurers, whose
shares are still trading at a fraction of their pre-crisis
levels, as historically low bond yields and sluggish stock
markets have hammered their profits.
OSFI will undertake public consultations over the next year,
with the eye to issuing final guidance in late 2013 and 2014.
Canada's life insurance industry is dominated by four
domestic players: Manulife Financial, Sun Life
Financial, Great-West Lifeco, and Industrial
Alliance Insurance and Financial Services.