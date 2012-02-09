OTTAWA Feb 9 Internet service providers
are not broadcasters, and don't need to adhere to strict rules
designed to boost Canadian content on domestic television and
radio stations, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday.
The decision is a victory for telecommunications and
Internet companies including Bell Canada, Telus,
Rogers, Cogeco Cable and Bell Alliant
, and a loss for Canadian performers and producers.
The telecoms and broadcast regulator, the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), had
asked the courts to clarify whether companies which provide
access through the Internet should be considered as
broadcasters.
That would make them subject of the Broadcasting Act,
legislation that requires Canadian broadcasters to include some
Canadian programs, in an attempt to avoid complete domination by
U.S. shows. Broadcasters must also pay into funds that support
the creation of local content.
"ISPs (Internet service providers) provide Internet access
to end-users. When providing access to the Internet,...they take
no part in the selection, origination, or packaging of content,"
the court said in its unanimous decision.
Cultural and artist groups had argued that internet service
providers should pay fees to the local content funds, and the
Broadcasting Act should capture Internet providers, given that
more and more people are now watching shows online.
The name of the case is Alliance of Canadian Cinema,
Television and Radio Artists et al. v. Bell Aliant Regional
Communications, LP et al. (F.C.)(33884)