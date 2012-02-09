* Supreme Court rules for ISPs, against artists
* Says ISPs are not subject to Broadcasting Act
* Decision means ISPs will not be subject to special levy
* Bell says decision otherwise would have hurt consumers
OTTAWA, Feb 9 Internet service providers
are not broadcasters, and don't need to adhere to strict rules
designed to boost Canadian content on domestic television and
radio, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday.
The decision is a victory for telecommunications and
Internet companies, including Bell Canada, Telus
, Rogers Communications, Cogeco Cable
and Bell Aliant, and a loss for Canadian performers and
producers.
The communications regulator, the Canadian Radio-television
and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), had asked the court to
clarify whether companies that provide access to programming via
Internet should be considered as broadcasters.
That would make them subject to the Broadcasting Act,
legislation that requires broadcasters to carry some Canadian
programs, in an attempt to avoid complete domination by U.S.
shows. Broadcasters must also pay into funds that support the
creation of local content.
"ISPs provide Internet access to end-users. When providing
access to the Internet ... they take no part in the selection,
origination, or packaging of content," the court ruled in its
unanimous decision.
Cultural and artist groups had argued that Internet service
providers should pay fees to the local content funds, and the
Broadcasting Act should include ISPs, given that more and more
people are now watching shows online.
Mirko Bibic, senior vice-president for regulatory
and government affairs at BCE's Bell Canada unit, said if the
Supreme Court had decided otherwise it would have hurt users.
"It leaves no doubt that ISPs are not broadcasters just
because customers access broadcast content over the Internet,"
he said.
"Any other decision would have allowed the CRTC to impose a
levy on ISPs' Internet revenues to pay producers for new media
content, something that would harm consumers and stifle
innovation. Today's decision means that can't happen."
The name of the case is Alliance of Canadian
Cinema, Television and Radio Artists et al. v. Bell Aliant
Regional Communications LP et al. (F.C.)(33884)